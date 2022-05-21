Letter: City Council Should Think Twice About Third Street Parking Structure

A few years ago I had a patient in my practice named Gary Alsot. By profession, he was an accomplished engineer and one of the more informed people I’ve known in financial matters. Some of you long-time readers of The Indy and before that The South Coast News may remember his weekly forum or article apathy named “Just Wondering”.

In his article, Gary would intellectually analyze our city government and specifically the City Council as to the “coming and going’s “ apolitically and write an article which was always made you really think, whether you agreed or not. However, it was always “spot on” as to the subject or discussion.

After reading this week’s news report in The Indy regarding the Council’s initiative of building a parking structure on leased land owned by the Presbyterian Church (and after public outcry, changing directions of the moronic idea of converting our beloved library to a parking structure!) I thought of Gary Alstot and what he would have thought of our now obvious Council’s pro-tourist and forget the local citizens attitude!

I think that it has become more than obvious that a large percentage of homeowners and renters who live in Laguna full time fail to realize that the City is no longer ours, so to speak and the quality of “being a local” is rapidly disappearing.

This is why I’m asking a majority of the City Council why we need to spend more millions in our budget surplus to facilitate having more tourists coming in seven days a week and continue to make the reason we live here more undesirable.

I think if we have that kind of revenue to spend, it certainly could be better employed with our school system, infrastructure or the police and fire departments. Why can’t we let the local taxpayers decide on how this surplus of money should be spent instead of our current council who has lost sight of what’s good for our city! Just Wondering.

Mark Judy, Laguna Beach