Letter: City hall – A theater of peculiar events and concerning discrepancies

The drama began when the current assistant city manager/interim financial officer unilaterally decided to terminate the contract with the city’s outside auditors. This decision, taken without consulting either the audit committee or the city council, immediately raised red flags. Why? Because he had neither the authority nor the justification to terminate a contract meant to scrutinize his own department’s work. He dismissed the independent firm hired to audit his performance and report directly back to the city council.

The plot thickened as he single-handedly controlled every aspect of the Request for Proposal (RFP) process for hiring a new auditor. From drafting and posting the RFP to responding to potential bidders, he kept a tight grip on the process.

When one firm inquired whether the current auditors were invited to bid, his response was a definitive “No.” However, during the Aug. 13 city council meeting, he stated that they were informed of the public RFP process when questioned about the termination—a bit ambiguous and disingenuous.

Further confusion arose when another bidder asked why the city was considering a change in auditors. The ACM/CFO cited concerns about the quality of the previous firm’s work. Yet, in statements to both the audit committee and in written communication to a resident, he blamed the change on the firm’s inability to meet a Dec. 31, 2024 deadline—without any documented concerns about their quality of services. So, which of his statements holds water?

The inconsistencies continued when asked if the auditors identified any noncompliance, significant deficiencies, or material weaknesses in the fiscal year 2022-23 audit. His initial response was a flat “No,” but he later admitted this was incorrect when evidence from the prior year’s audit surfaced. Why, then, was such a misleading statement made to bidders?

During the July 2 Audit Committee meeting, the ACM/CFO updated the audit committee on the RFP process. Residents attending the meeting expressed loud and clear their dissatisfaction with the termination of the existing auditors and the opaque process being followed. Asked how the contract was terminated, the ACM/CFO stated it was done verbally; there was no written communication. Yet at the Aug. 13 City Council meeting, he stated, “I did communicate with Eide Bailly, the partner involved. I did verbally communicate to them through a meeting, and I also followed up with an email…and also let him know that we would be issuing an RFP, which was a public RFP, and anyone could propose on that RFP.” Again, inconsistent responses to the same question.

Unilateral actions, opaque decisions and conflicting statements made by the ACM/CFO cast a shadow over the integrity of the city’s financial oversight and raise serious concerns. Accountability and transparency are required of those entrusted with leadership. If those managing the city’s finances can so easily evade established protocols and scrutiny, what does that say about the state of the city’s governance?

Robin K. Hall, Laguna Beach