Letter: City Manager Recruitment

Happy New Year. As the council moves forward in appointing a new city manager this year, I ask that a professional recruitment firm be hired to conduct an open and extensive recruitment to fill this important leadership position. Based upon city records, in 2010, Murray & Associates was hired to handle the recruitment process when City Manager John Pietig was appointed.

As a longtime resident, I am not convinced that we currently have an internal successor pool to fill this position that would be supported by the majority of residents. We have the opportunity to find a city manager with the type of leadership, interpersonal skills and personality that city employees, residents and businesses desire and deserve. In fact, I would like to suggest that the council ask for some public input on the important attributes of a new city manager to use in their decision making. They should also conduct an outsourced confidential city employee satisfaction survey to identify internal cultural issues that might exist that could provide valuable insight to the incoming administrator. I have personally participated in government employee surveys of this type and the results often surprise city leaders.

Since 2018, we have documentation that clearly reflects our city having respect and civility issues that has consumed our civic environment and continue to divide us.

Much time and money has been lost due to a high level of discourse between certain council members and the public. There is a good article written by two California city managers who understand the intricacies involved in government recruitment and retention and the importance of finding a strong administrator who listens and can implement and execute ideas with the support of council members and the public.

Thank you to the City Council for your time and consideration. You all have a big responsibility to the community and I trust that you will take the utmost care in finding the right city manager to unite and move us forward. Thank you for all that you do for Laguna. Respectfully,

MJ Abraham, Laguna Beach