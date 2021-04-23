Letter: City Manager Search

Regarding the search for a new city manager: It is time for a change. Laguna Beach needs a new city manager from outside the “smokey room”. One that will give the residents, those most vested in this city, and their concerns priority. Laguna does not just exist to feed commercial interests based on tourism. It is a community. One that will benefit from new blood with better ideas. I sincerely hope you will not revert to the easy out and instead hire from a pool of candidates from outside or city limits.
Cindy Hall, Laguna Beach
