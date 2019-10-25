Letter: City Must Address Carbon Emissions

Share this:

J.J. Gasparotti in his column on Oct. 18 rightly calls for adaptation to sea level rise but says nothing about addressing the carbon emissions that are causing it. Think of the metaphor of an overflowing bath tub…We can do a lot of mopping up and moving things away from the spill area, but unless we turn off the tap, much of this adaptation will be fruitless. Our Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) turns off the tap. Until we do that, the seas will continue to rise, and storm surges in El Niño years will wreak havoc on our town’s low-lying areas, especially Main Beach. Our City Council should officially endorse H.R. 763 as the Santa Ana City Council did recently.

Charlotte Masarik, Laguna Beach