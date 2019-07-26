Letter: City Officials Don’t Need Raises

Share this:

Apparently, Peter Blake, who won his seat on the City Council with the most votes of any of the candidates, has made an about-face from those who supported him. First, by supporting what I believe is an undeserved raise in salary for City Manager John Pietig, and now it appears he will support a 10 percent raise to a $282,003 salary for the assistant city manager.

Let’s not forget that we have two assistant city managers on staff, rounding out at $559,575 annually. The City Council continues to spend our tax dollars irresponsibly. Both John Pietig and Shohreh Dupuis were the beneficiaries of homes purchased with our tax dollars for half and a ridiculous loan that no resident would be offered for the balance. This benefit also allowed Dupuis to sell her home in Anaheim Hills or rent it out for more personal revenue.

How special to be a public servant these days. Doesn’t everyone get these benefits in the private sector? It is said that Pietig will be leaving soon, so we will have his inflated salary/pension to cover for decades, as well as the salary package for the incoming city manager. We continue to pay Ken Franks $229,453.44 annual pension plus his Cadillac health care package. In 2017, Laguna Beach had 245 active employees and 362 retired. It will only grow as public employees can retire at 55 years of age.

Where does this money come from, and when does this nonsense stop? Councilman Blake’s vote made the difference for Pietig. I wonder if he thinks he’s gaining support from these professional politicians.

The unfunded pension elephant is still in the room.

William Rousseau, Laguna Beach