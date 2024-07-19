Letter: City revenue town hall meeting a spirited affair

The July 11 City town hall meeting to discuss methods for increasing city revenue was a respectful, full-house, spirited exchange between the public and city manager Dave Kiff, with councilmembers Mark Orgill and Bob Whalen in attendance.

Possible solutions are being sought for ballot initiatives for the next election. This was somewhat of a warm-up act for the upcoming July 23 City Council meeting, when funding solutions may be selected for this election’s ballot (your attendance is urged).

This event gave city officials a chance to hear the public’s feedback again. The city’s presentation only wanted to focus on increasing the TOT/bed tax and increasing the business license fees (mostly for bars and restaurants which are paying the same as small retailers, yet reaping vastly greater profits) – surprising because, in previous public discussions, residents made it abundantly clear the primary goal is to make day-trippers pay for their own expenses.

And that’s where this public discussion immediately returned.

There was a near-universal decrying about far too many day visitors (over-tourism) who are not helping pay for the roughly $20 million that taxpayers are shelling out annually for visitor services. Here are the possible solutions discussed:

-Increase the tax on bar and restaurant bills. Escalate these increases over several years, roughly from 1 to 5%. This would be a pass-along tax customers paid that cost bars and restaurants nothing.

-Increase business license fees on restaurants and bars. They’re paying the same now as small retailers, yet they’re making millions more.

-Terminate the $1.7 million annual payment to Visit Laguna. Cease all promotional efforts. We already have far too many visitors, and social media is critically compounding the problem.

-Curtail the purchase of Laguna Canyon Road for $150 million, the purchase of Coast Highway for $336 million, the building of a new parking structure estimated at $13 million (which would undoubtedly increase tourism), and do not pursue undergrounding Laguna Canyon. Instead, harden power poles against traffic crashes, without the huge expense and liability of ownership.

-Reallocate some of the millions of city dollars being grandfathered in to fund schools, as attendance has dropped 30% in the past five years.

-Cut select city staff personnel—way too many employees have been added over the last five years, yet our population has not grown.

-Put crimps on out-of-control pensions.

-Quit farming out so much city employee work to outside consultants.

-Push The California Coastal Commission for more paid parking (residents get a pass).

-Charge $1 to use city trolleys and Laguna Local taxi service.

-Charge commercial building owners a fee or tax for long-term vacancies, as they deplete sales taxes and diminish sales for adjoining businesses.

-Enforce and ticket for already established civic violations, including smoking, littering, beach pop-ups, unleashed dogs, loud vehicles, and parking (meter violations and parking in no parking areas).

Write to your councilmembers at [email protected] and City Clerk [email protected]. Attend the July 23 City Council meeting when the Council may select its funding choice(s) to put on the next election’s ballot.

Jerome Pudwill, Laguna Beach