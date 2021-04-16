Letter: Competing Frames, Slogans, and the Kirby Family Lawsuit

Newspapers are important for our debates over public issues that affect us. I appreciate the challenges of capturing opposing views. In my view, the Kirby article “Family Coiled in Lawsuit Between City, Historic Preservationists” did not adequately cover the substantive concerns, as I understand them, of those challenging the Kirby family’s proposed massive changes to a 1925 home. The article was accompanied by a posed photograph of the family, extensive opening and closing quotes from them, followed by full-page weekly advertisements costing $800 each funded by a group favoring development.

In contrast, there was little coverage of the substantive reasons for the opposition to the new construction. This is a historic 1925 property, and the Kirby family knew it was subject to historic preservation regulations. They also knew the plans they submitted were (at least) pushing limits under those regulations. As I understand the matter, they asked to tear down 316 square feet of a 1,940 square foot historic structure, and then build a new addition of 1,020 square feet, together with a 437 square foot attached two-door garage, an elevated deck, and pool.

The historian’s report required by the city, again as I understand it, found that the project did not meet the standards at issue because of the size of the addition in relation to the existing historic home, and the fact that the addition would require the removal of the one-story portion of the house that contained a unique stepped parapet.

The question is about drawing lines if one cares about historic preservation at all. Should owners be able to completely tear down a historic registered property if that is their preference? That seems to be the view of some pro-development, “property rights” groups. Should they be able to almost double its size, as with the Kirby’s? What should the line be? Should there be lines?

If there are no lines, the character of Laguna Beach will change. Note now how the framing of the issue has changed. What should the lines be? And when they are drawn, how are decisionmakers held accountable?

I appreciate that there are strong emotions and differing views on these issues in our town. One can have different views on the value of historic preservation and where the line should be drawn. I write simply to facilitate deliberation in light of the substantive concerns of those challenging the Kirbys’ proposed extensive changes of a historic structure so that debate is not reduced to sloganeering.

Gregory Shaffer, Laguna Beach