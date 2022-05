After a most welcome respite, Michael Ray is once again in the pages of The Indy (May 13) pummeling away on his favorite punching bag, Village Laguna.

If you must allow Ray to waste space endlessly repeating himself week after week, you might at least change the name of his column from “Musings …” to “Carping on the Coast.” It has nice alliteration and most accurately describes his rantings.

Sincerely,

Paul Holmes, Laguna Beach