Letter: Concerning the Women’s March Rally

At the Women’s March rally at Main Beach on Saturday, I counted about 120 people, whose many signs consistently expressed views such as addressing climate change, preserving access to legal abortion, “RESIST,” supporting science, “Protect Kids, Not Guns,” images of Nancy Pelosi and AOC, and other messaging that would clearly fall into the realm of progressive policy positions.

I also counted six persons who were walking up and down the sidewalk with large, pink pro-Trump banners, the size and brightness of which were such that some passing motorists were probably misled into thinking it was a pro-Trump rally, which, by far, it was not.

This was a good example of how a minuscule but clever minority engages in methods to hijack and undermine the efforts of the overwhelming majority. Event planners, take notice.

Gary M. Stewart, Laguna Beach