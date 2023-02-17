Letter: Conflation is a Dangerous Distraction

The essence of the article I’m commenting on is that the end justifies the means.

Matters important to our community in the Indy’s guest column speak not only to this subject but what they represent. We can then consider facts and consequences.

In the Jan. 27 guest column article by Michael Ray entitled “The Vesuvius of Laguna,” Ray attempts to compare and justify president Theodore Roosevelt’s bullying of the powers that be with the vitriolic behavior of former councilman Peter Blake bullying the public concluding,” they got things done.”

This is conflated reasoning. Treating two similar, but disparate, situations and behaviors the same using unrelated sets of information and circular arguments. Conflation is a dangerous distraction. It is the enemy of truth, often appealing to hypocrisy by purposely creating confusion as a subtle but effective means of control.

We need to be aware of intentional devices that divide and tribalize. The first solution is to look for the qualities that actually make better leaders focusing on competence, humility and integrity rather than an air of confidence, narcissism or charisma. When conflation is understood as a weapon used to confuse and control, it will be reflected in how and who we elect and appoint as leaders.

Leah Vasquez, Laguna Beach