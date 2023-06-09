Letter: Congrats to the LBHS Class of 2023

Honors Convocation for the LBHS Class of 2023 was held June 2 at the high school. One more time, our community of Laguna Beach showed their support for our graduating class. The scholarships were presented to honor the talent, commitment and varied interests of the students. The scholarship awards are presented by our local nonprofits, business organizations, individuals and families. It is a remarkable outpouring from our community. Anyone who has attended an Honors Convocation remembers it as a special part of being a Laguna Beach resident and that our community cares.

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization made up of dedicated volunteer directors who provide the structure for the student applications, donor funding, donor liaison and present the Honors Convocation each year. Those interested can learn more at www.lbhssf.org.

With great appreciation to the scholarship donors, the LBHS Scholarship Foundation directors (I have been a director since 1988) and the school district. Together we help our young adults move on to the next stage of their lives.

Congratulations to the LBHS Class of 2023!

Mary Fegraus, Laguna Beach