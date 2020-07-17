Letter: Congratulations

Share this:

Huge congratulations to City Councilmembers Bob Whalen, Sue Kempf, Peter Blake and Steve Dicterow for their huge decision to cut the red tape giving residents the choice of how they remodel their older homes. This is such an awesome and courageous decision that still ensures historic preservation of homes but in a way that is fair (and less time-consuming and less expensive) for homeowners. And a special shout out to Larry Nokes and his committee for their five years of work re-writing and recommending this revised Historic Preservation Ordinance. Well done you four. This is such an awesome decision for Laguna!

Elizabeth Pearson, Laguna Beach

