Letter: Conserving Water in Laguna Beach

As recently reported, the residents of Laguna Beach, Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach are doing their part to conserve water. I’m sure this trend will continue in the months ahead.

What’s not so certain is our ability to capture the runoff after a rain. Because water sustains both the county and state economies, we can’t afford to lose a drop. If it’s true nearly 40% of runoff ends up in the ocean, then there is much work that needs to be done. We need to quickly solve this problem.

Judie Mancuso, Candidate for Assembly District 72