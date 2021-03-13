Letter: Councilman Blake’s Total Lack of Self Awareness

At a recent city council meeting, Councilmember Blake’s response to residents who rightly berated him for his behavior toward Councilmember Iseman showed a complete lack of self awareness which, in my view, seemed delusional. After bullying Iseman for the past two years the latest atrocious incident went from bullying to what many people would call sadistic.

Apparently, it seems that Blake has been advised that Iseman, being a public figure, cannot sue Blake for his libelous words he used. So he has chosen to continue his disgusting behavior unchecked by the mayor, the city attorney or the city manager.  And his response to residents outraged by his behavior was to recite a poem by Charles Makay titled “You Have No Enemies You Say.” The poem describes a brave man as one who has made enemies and a coward as one who has no enemies.  Obviously, Blake is no fan of history. When the poem was written, around 1840, at that time and even today in some parts of this country Blake’s behavior would have been considered cowardly with dire consequences to the perpetrator. And I do mean dire, probably a duel in 1840, but certainly severe physical punishment.

Councilmember Blake does not seem to realize that one of the most cowardly things one can do is attack a fundamentally defenseless person. It is not brave by any rational standard. I ask all of his supporters especially Michael Ray is this your brave man and your (Ray’s) self-described mentor of your children?  Are you all going to look the other way? Please reflect what you would do if your wives or daughters would happen to be in a situation such as what Toni Iseman is now experiencing. 

Chris Catsimanes, Laguna Beach

