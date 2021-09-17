Letter: Councilmember Peter Blake Calls Johanna Felder a Liar

Your readers should be interested in an exchange of emails that I recently had with Laguna Beach Councilman Peter Blake.

Aug. 27, 2021 Gene Felder email to Peter Blake:

Councilman Peter Blake,

At the Aug. 24, 2021 City Council meeting, from the dais, you interrupted my wife Johanna Felder from providing public input and called her a liar.

Johanna has a stellar reputation for honesty. What are you referring to?

Your conduct is an addition violation of the City’s rules of decorum and civility, as well as Robert’s Rules of Order. I would appreciate for you to retract your inappropriate comment.

Gene Felder

Aug. 30, 2021 Peter Blake email to Gene Felder:

Gene, actually I waited until Johanna was done with her testimony and then questioned her. I did not interrupt her. I did not call her a “liar”

Her “stellar reputation for honesty”?

I have the right to question anyone spinning the facts whether its you, your wife, the president of PAC Village Laguna or any activist. If you feel I violated the City’s rules of decorum and civility and/or Robert’s Rules of Order, then I suggest you get one of my colleagues to file a censure.

I will NOT be retracting any comment.

Peter

Sept. 2, 2021 Gene Felder email to Peter Blake:

[Attaching pertinent audio portion from city council meeting]

Perhaps this will refresh your memory.

Your conduct is an addition violation of the City’s rules of decorum and civility, as well as Robert’s Rules of Order. I would appreciate for you to retract your comments.

Gene Felder

Sept. 3, 2021 Peter Blake email to Gene Felder:

Thanks for refreshing my memory Gene!

It gets difficult sometimes to keep track of all the lies that Village Laguna puts out.

To refresh your memory, I mentioned I will NOT retract my statement and that you should have me censured. Maybe George or Toni can get the ball rolling for you lol!!

Have a great day!

Peter

Sept. 7, 2021 Gene Felder email to Peter Blake:

You missed the point. The voice memo from the City Council meeting that I sent you clearly shows that my claim that you called my wife Johanna Felder a liar is true and correct.

And that your statement “I did not call her a ‘liar’” is false and incorrect.

The transcript of the voice memo is as follows:

Johanna Felder: “I’m very upset. Peter speaks to people in such a way that is intimidating and I am really upset”

Interrupting Councilman Peter Blake “Maybe if you don’t lie when you testify, I won’t speak to you that way”.

Johanna Felder “Peter, stop that. I do not lie.”

Mayor Bob Whalen: “Peter, do not call speakers liars, they get to offer the testimony that they want to offer.”

Please note that the Mayor of Laguna Beach‘s comments included “Peter, do not call speakers liars.”

Your conduct is clearly a violation of the City’s rules of decorum and civility, as well as Robert’s Rules of Order. I would appreciate if you would retract your statements regarding my wife’s veracity.

Gene Felder

One should expect Mr. Blake to at least be responsible for his statements.

Gene Felder, Laguna Beach