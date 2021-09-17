Letter: COVID-19 and Schools

Who said that school boards aren’t political. Laguna Beach Unified School District should be ashamed of their attitude and vote to basically do nothing about our school children except to “possibly” create a contrived testing platform.

Here are current vaccine mandates in school districts nation-wide.

Diphteria, Tetanus, and Pertusis

Polio

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella

Hepatits B

Chicken Pox

Someone needs to explain to me why COVID-19 should be exempt from having a vaccine injection mandate at all Laguna Beach and Orange County schools as it’s already killed 4,650,000 people in the U.S. If one child dies or becomes gravely ill, you should all be incarcerated.

Samuel Goldstein, Laguna Beach