Letter: Dear Loyal Cafe Patrons

For the last 11 years, Zeytoon Cafe has had the pleasure of serving the Laguna Beach community. Zeytoon Cafe is temporarily closed for remodeling and we will be posting progress updates and sneak previews throughout! We will be reopening mid-March 2022 and cannot wait for you all to dine with us again soon. We are so grateful for your past and continued support and we are extremely excited for the new chapter up ahead. We would like to thank our amazing owner and her family, namely her parents, Pops and Mom, for being the backbone of the cafe for over a decade. Also, a big thank you to the incredible staff but most of all to the loyal customers and friends of the cafe. We will see you soon and cannot wait to serve you! Follow us on Instagram or Facebook @zeytooncafe for more updates!

Sincerely,

Sousanna Alexander, Zeytoon Cafe