Letter: Death Threat with a Laguna Connection

Back in the late 1970s, when I was directing the California Voter Group, a nonprofit organization working with high school students, a death threat arrived in my Laguna office via the mail. The letter came from Mississippi, so I didn’t give it much credence; but, I never forgot it.

Which brings me to Monday’s vile public death threat Joe diGenova made against Christopher Krebs. So you understand, diGenova is a former U.S. Attorney and one-time member of Donald Trump’s legal defense team. And Krebs? He was the cyber security director at the Department of Homeland Security the president recently fired for publicly disclosing the Nov. 3 election was “the most secure in American history.”

Some public comments are laughable, others are not. Two years ago, when entertainer Ted Nugent announced Democrats should be shot like rabid coyotes, people chuckled but there was virtually no push back from Republicans. Today, there is little Republican push back to diGenova’s threat. Why not? Are GOP leaders ever going to realize their silence is just as frightening as the horrific comments they refuse to disavow?

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach