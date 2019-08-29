Letter: Decide for Yourselves

Share this:

In response to Michelle Monda’s letter, “Me, a racist?” I suggest that readers and residents of Laguna Beach decide for themselves what Mrs. Monda was saying at the July 16 school board meeting. The exact presentation was at 7:58 p.m. and can be accessed at the school board website. You need to watch the presentation to get the full effect.

“How many, I’d like to know how many Spanish speakers we actually have here? And oh, by the way, this is America, we should be teaching them to speak English if we want them to be successful here but, oh no, you guys need to be politically correct and include a couple of articles translated into Spanish. How clever, how inclusive, how diverse.”

It was painful to hear these words as I was sitting next to the talented staff member who put together the annual report and translated the stories. At the least, I feel Mrs. Monda should apologize to her.

When I was employed in the California State University system for a quarter of a century and represented by counsel, the office of the Attorney General of the state, I never settled a lawsuit. As president of a small college, I preferred to stop the costly litigation by settling a personnel matter, instead of spending scarce dollars on litigation. Anyone who has run a small business knows this dilemma.

James Kelly, LBUSD Board Member