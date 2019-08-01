Letter: Did Councilman Blake’s Actions Violate Municipal Code?

Share this:

Laguna Beach Municipal City Code: Chapter 2.04.40 Disturbing City Council Meetings, states:

“Any member of the council or other persons using profane, vulgar or boisterous language or otherwise interrupting the meetings who refuses to be seated when ordered to do so by the mayor or the mayor pro tem shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”

Councilman Blake, in my opinion, committed a misdemeanor when he, during the July 9 meeting, said in a loud, boisterous voice “You’re Lying!” or “Liars!” to some of the citizens attending the council meeting. This, in my view, constitutes a misdemeanor according to the above code. Both Mayor Whalen and mayor pro team Dicterow abdicated their responsibility in this violation. Perhaps Councilman Blake has not studied the municipal code. If so, maybe he should have read the pertinent sections. Will the city attorney investigate this matter? I am not going to hold my breath until that happens.

Other, in my view, violations of the municipal code can be found in the following chapters:

Chapter 2.1 4.020 Responsibilities of Public Office:

The last sentence of the second paragraph titled “public officials” states:

“Public officials and employees are bound to observe in their official acts the highest standards of morality and to discharge faithfully the duties of their office regardless of personal consideration recognizing the conduct in both their official and private affairs should be above reproach.”

Clearly, calling citizens liars is not above reproach.

Chapter 2.1 4.040 Fair and Equal Treatment:

“Preferential consideration of the request or petition of any individual citizens or group of citizens shall not be given no person shall receive special advantages beyond that which are available to any other.”

As for equal treatment—calling one group with whom he disagrees liars, and then during a break shaking hands with those for whom the resolution favored, is not equal treatment.

There will be some citizens that will defend councilman’s Blake’s behavior, but I believe we all deserve better.

Chris Catsimanes, Laguna Beach