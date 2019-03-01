Letter: Disappointed by School Board’s Actions

Share this:

I have been reading with increasing dismay the letters and articles about who would be LBUSD Trustee Board President. It seems to me that Dee Perry not being chosen to be board chair has to do with her personal feelings and nothing to do with policy or students, which is the School Board’s charge. She is one member of a five-member deliberative body who has the authority to choose whom they want to sit as President exactly like the Laguna Beach City Council. As I recall, when Councilmember Rollinger was not chosen to be Mayor, no uprising occurred. Elected officials should be held to a higher standard of behavior and understand that they are simply one vote of five no matter what other words or initials come after their name.

Marshall Ininns, Laguna Beach