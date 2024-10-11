Letter: Don’t embroil our kids in political tension

As the proud principal of Laguna Beach High School, I want to take this opportunity to address the concerns raised regarding the recent student-led Model United Nations (MUN) City Council Candidates’ Forum held at the high school on Oct. 1. It is important to clarify some of the misconceptions that have been circulated about this event, particularly the claim that the school district, including the board of education, imposed restrictions on the content of the forum.

First and foremost, this event was student-driven from start to finish. The idea for the forum was proposed, coordinated, and run entirely by our talented students as part of their MUN program. The statement read at the beginning, regarding the exclusion of school board-related questions, was a decision made by the students in the interest of focusing on city council issues. It was not intended to be interpreted in any other way. These students demonstrated incredible leadership and responsibility by deciding how to best structure a fair and meaningful event.

Seeing that some adults in our community have chosen to politicize this student-led initiative is disheartening. To turn a student project into a campaign platform is disappointing, especially when it reflects a misunderstanding of the event’s intent. While we understand that differing opinions exist about many issues, it becomes problematic when false narratives are introduced, particularly ones that undermine the integrity and efforts of our students.

What’s even more unfortunate is that, historically, these types of behaviors may have been limited to political disagreements among adults. However, when they start to target and misrepresent the intentions of our students, it crosses a line. This is why I am reluctantly inserting myself into this dialogue. These young adults worked incredibly hard to facilitate an event that allowed for community engagement, and they deserve to be recognized for their efforts, not used as pawns in political disputes.

As educators and community members, we must model respect and integrity. We should encourage our students to participate in civic engagement. When they do, we owe it to them to support their independence and leadership rather than embroil them in the political tensions of the adult world.

I invite everyone to take pride in our students’ accomplishments and respect the learning opportunities provided through such events. Let’s continue to support our young adults as they develop into thoughtful, capable leaders of tomorrow.

Jason Allemann, Laguna Beach High School Principal