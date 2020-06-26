Letter: Downtown development – “first, do no harm”

It is a difficult time for small businesses and so it makes sense for City Council to try to be supportive at this time. Let us hope, however, that our officials actively monitor and reassess the changes as they are implemented.

This is a unique and very special town. It could easily be destroyed through market forces, leading to all sorts of eye sores and congestion. The removal of controls so as to be “business friendly” could forever change this town’s unique character. Changes will thus need to be implemented with care, oversight, and humility to learn through experience. Per the Latin maxim essential for health care professionals, “first do no harm.”

Greg Shaffer, Laguna Beach

