Letter: Ever-Rising Water User Rates

It’s deja vu all over again. Laguna approves a multiyear increase in water rates. It wasn’t that long ago that I saw our rates increase and when I delved into the reasons they were the usual. The people before me did nothing to improve infrastructure or plan for the future. We were paying all those years no one did anything. Where did the money go?

Now a few years after a rate hike to correct the inactivity of those horrible lazy administrators we have another increase. I certainly admire the willingness of public servants to continue to go back to the same well again and again, counting on the 30-second attention span of voters, but please. Give us a little credit and try to come up a new excuse.

James Russell, Laguna Beach