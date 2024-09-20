Letter: Facts over fearmongering

If you prefer facts over fearmongering, feel free to ignore Jennifer Zeiter’s latest letter to the editor. I believe the founder of the Greater Laguna Beach Republican Club of MAGA extremists shamelessly follows the party playbook with her fact-free, cherry-picking assertions about crime in America. A simple Google search will confirm that violent crime has declined by well over 50 percent since the 1990s. (There was a blip in 2020 during the pandemic when Trump was in office.) She’s also cruelly wrong about immigrants, legal or not. Studies for years have shown that they are less likely than US-born citizens to be incarcerated for committing crimes. They don’t eat pets, either.

Chris Quilter, Laguna Beach