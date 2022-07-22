Letter: Farewell to Maro

We are disappointed to learn of the sudden end of not only local Mariano Molteni’s friendly, family-run restaurant, Royal Hawaiian, this July 31, but also now Another Kind, which we understand suddenly closed its doors July 20.

Why couldn’t their landlord, Mohammad Honarkar, allow Royal Hawaiian and Another Kind to operate through the year, or certainly at least through summer? As it is too late to help Another Kind, please support Maro by patronizing Royal Hawaiian in its last weeks.

Thank you.

Ellen and Roger Kempler, Laguna Beach