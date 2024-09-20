Letter: Four more years?

Have you read Bob Whalen’s latest ad in the Indy that addresses over-tourism in Laguna? His ideas, after 12 years on the city council, are to: “increase enforcement of existing laws on parking, speeding, drinking in public and littering,” “increase public safety and trash service levels for busy summer months, weekends and holidays,” “increase paid parking to cover costs,” and to “educate visitors on how to respect our local environment.”

Whalen has served as mayor or mayor pro tem for most of those 12 years. He has served businesses and advocated for more tourism to increase business. But now, he states, he finally hears us, the residents. Perhaps he hears us now only because he is again running for council and wants another four years.

Seven years ago, a 2017 study documented that day-trippers cost the city approximately $34 million annually. Residents have consistently asked the council to find ways to reduce the impacts of over-tourism. Yet the Whalen council majority allowed almost $2 million annually of the TOT (Transient Occupancy Tax) to fund Visit Laguna, promoting tourism and directing day-trippers to our most treasured spots. And they have come by the hoards and disrespect many of those treasures.

Lately, we have found out the city has not been enforcing laws on parking, speeding, drinking in public and littering. Have you wondered why those trash cans at the beach are overflowing? Thank Bob Whalen. He admits that even the city trash service is insufficient. Is it news to him? Whalen now says that after 12 years, he has finally heard us and promises to increase enforcement on these items and institute others.

After over a decade on city council, Whalen could have initiated any or all of the above measures but has instead done little or nothing. Why would we give him another four years?

Join me in voting for George Weiss and Judie Mancuso for Laguna Beach City Council.

Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach