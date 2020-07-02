Fundraiser launched for Laguna local’s cancer battle

Daniel Langhorne
Nancy Epstein has lived in Top of the World for 23 years. Photo courtesy of Emily Hanswyk

A GoFundMe was recently launched to help a 23-year Top of the World resident who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Nancy Epstein, 60, has been a hands-on parent with Laguna Beach Girl Scouts, No Square Theatre, and the Laguna Beach High School Choir, family friend Emily Van Hanswyk wrote in an email. Epstein spends her time reuniting adoptees with their birth parents.

“Usually I would do a fundraiser in person but unfortunately that is not an option during a global pandemic,” Van Hanswyk wrote. “Friends and family can’t visit and assist in person like one usually would in this situation. So raising money to assist with their mounting medical bills seems like the least we can do.”

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to assist with the family’s mounting medical bills. As of deadline, the site has raised more than $8,400.

“I can’t believe how many people have already donated in just a couple of days. Nancy’s daughter Katharine Epstein said. “It’s really emotional for our family to see everyone rallying behind us.”

