Letter: George Weiss for City Council

Share this:

I am a longtime resident of Laguna Beach that is concerned with big development that distracts from our small-town atmosphere, creates more traffic congestion and impacts views and noise for local residents. I am concerned about having City Council members making decisions for projects in our town who stand to gain financially from these projects. I am concerned about City Council members who feel a $14.1M parking structure takes priority over replacing sewer lines that are dumping raw sewage into our ocean. Residents provide 65-70% of the city’s budget, yet we seem not to be heard. Projects are approved that do not show resident support and with the reduced revenues from our COVID crisis this is even more concerning. That is why I am supporting George Weiss for City Council. He will balance the interests of our residents with our business community. Unlike some of the other candidates, he has no attachment to Big Money. What Weiss does have is the passion, vision and experience to make the right choices for Laguna Beach.

Vicki Crowe, Laguna Beach

Share this: