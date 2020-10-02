Letter: George Weiss for City Council

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
100
Share this:

I am a longtime resident of Laguna Beach that is concerned with big development that distracts from our small-town atmosphere, creates more traffic congestion and impacts views and noise for local residents. I am concerned about having City Council members making decisions for projects in our town who stand to gain financially from these projects. I am concerned about City Council members who feel a $14.1M parking structure takes priority over replacing sewer lines that are dumping raw sewage into our ocean. Residents provide 65-70% of the city’s budget, yet we seem not to be heard. Projects are approved that do not show resident support and with the reduced revenues from our COVID crisis this is even more concerning. That is why I am supporting George Weiss for City Council. He will balance the interests of our residents with our business community. Unlike some of the other candidates, he has no attachment to Big Money. What Weiss does have is the passion, vision and experience to make the right choices for Laguna Beach.

Vicki Crowe, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here