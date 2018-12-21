Letter: Give the Gift of a Livable Planet

Share this:

This holiday season, the one gift that I most want to wrap up for my two teenage kids is a livable world. But recent scientific reports tell us we have to cut fossil fuel use 50 percent by 2030 to avoid catastrophic climate impacts. Toward this goal, five members of Congress just introduced the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act H.R. 7173 in the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill when enacted would place a steadily rising fee on carbon pollution and allocate (pre-pay actually) all proceeds to households equally. This market-based approach will drive down carbon pollution, put money in people’s pockets, is good for business and will create jobs.I’ve asked my representative to learn about and support this bill, and I recommend that your readers ask their members of Congress to do the same. It’s time to set aside partisan differences and, to preserve a livable world, start addressing the threat of climate change by enacting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in the next Congress.

T. Todd Elvins, Solana Beach