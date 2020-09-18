Letter: Govern More. Sue Less.

Share this:

Dee Perry, after failing twice, is suing our school board for a third time. LBUSD has been tentatively granted, for the third time, a motion to dismiss Dee’s lawsuit against the district. These lawsuits cost our district money and time When a disgruntled board member endorses a candidate like Sheri Morgan on their social media, I wonder if we are headed to years and years of more lawsuits ahead if these people get elected? Disgruntled shouldn’t be a platform for running for school board. Dee Perry needs to start being a governance partner, admit she shared confidential information on email and just move on.

Carrie Reynolds

