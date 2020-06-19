Letter: Have A Little Fun Today

Share this:

Now that the Forest Avenue Promenade is open for all to enjoy, it is time to follow the wise words of Council-member Kempf… spend some money.

Not just downtown but all over town. Get out of your comfort zone! If you live in North Laguna be adventurous! Drive to South Laguna to places like Neapolitan Pizzeria where you’ll find the best grilled hot wings in SoCal instead of taking a chance on the speedy Coast Freeway up to CdM and Newport Beach.

When I moved to Laguna Beach I made it my mission to experience everything Laguna. I was shocked to discover I was introducing new adventures, cafés and restaurants to folks who have lived in Laguna for more than 30 years years.

There are so many excellent eateries and boutique shops right here in our own backyard. With Forest closed we have an opportunity to come together as a community, meet locals and curious visitors. Anyone who has traveled to Brasil knows these gatherings are a ton of fun! It brings the community together similarly to our Christmas Parade.

I am asking each of you to Support All Things Laguna by visiting Forest and going out of your comfort zone to explore new experiences and help save Laguna merchants.

Jessica Gannon, Laguna Beach

