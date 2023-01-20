Letter: History Is On My Side

It’s clear that the majority of Rounaghi voters are rarely capable of thinking independently. On most questions, they accept views that they find ready-made and that they will be equally content if coaxed into one set of beliefs that appear trendier-than-thou. We’re all idiots who can’t see the greater value in someone without experience. So, in Laguna, free thought will probably be of direct significance only for a small minority. It doesn’t mean that anyone is competent or ought to have the power to select those to whom this freedom is reserved. The letters opposing me don’t justify the presumption of any group of people to claim the right to determine what people ought to think or believe.

Every opinion that might cause doubt about their wisdom that creates discontent will be kept from the people. My basis of unfavorable comparisons with Alex Rounaghi, the knowledge of possible alternatives to the course taken, and information that might suggest failure on the part of the government for him to live up to the real free market economic opportunities to improve Laguna will all be suppressed. His “fans” consequently have no field where their systematic control of information will not be practiced and uniformity of views not enforced.

In short, history is on my side. It will land up costing us all money for more useless social funding for their trendier-than-thou tax and spending.

Jerry Weintraub Jr., Laguna Beach