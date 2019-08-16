Letter: Honarkar’s Developments Could Add to Village Charm

Share this:

Recently, a person I highly respect, Tyler Russell of KX 93.5 radio station, highlighted the social media criticism Mo Honarkar has received regarding his five major real estate projects in Laguna. Over the past 60 years, I’ve seen many creative developers add to the charm of our village. Could Mo be our new Jack Eschbach, visionary behind Peppertree Lane, or Joe Hanauer, creator of Pottery Place, or John Mansour and Alan Fuerstman, leaders of the Montage Resort – three of the most commercially successful and charming developments in our wonderful village? Perhaps that kind of unique Laguna vision and imagination will, over time, be included in Mo’s architecture, which is currently in preliminary stages, but vastly over-built and architecturally banal. Let’s hope so. I think it’s only fair to give him a chance. He may succeed for us all, not just himself!

Greg MacGillivray, Laguna Beach