Letter: “Honest Abe” Spinning in his Grave

“Honest Abe” must be spinning in his grave. The Lincoln Club of Orange County describes itself on its website as “the largest conservative donor network in California. Yes, under Lincoln’s name, they are sending out a mailer claiming the Democrats proudly support Peter Blake. Their website boasts, “Our organization leveraged the most cutting edge and effective political communications and technology to defeat vulnerable first term California Democrat members of Congress.” Apparently lies and misrepresentation are what they have in mind as “cutting-edge and effective political communications.”

I am a registered Republican. I hope other Republicans with a shred of honesty and integrity left will stand against the Big Lie as well as these little lies.

Stan Frymann, Laguna Beach