Letter: Hotel Laguna Could Be Beautiful

Share this:

If you look at the Laguna Beach city seal on our fire trucks, you will notice the Hotel Laguna is red. Actually it was pink when the seal was originally applied to the trucks and other places too. It has morphed to red through the years.

I think the hotel would be beautiful if it was a pastel pink, rose or coral color again.

We care about art and crafts and they are a big part of our town’s economy and spirit! Painting the hotel a pastel color would make a unique downtown landmark remind all that we are not an ordinary place. Painting it off-white says nothing about who we are and what we stand for.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach

Share this: