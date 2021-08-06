Letter: Housing in Laguna

I am curious about the future of housing here in Laguna Beach.

Laguna, just like every other coastal town has a set amount of land it has jurisdiction over.

It has legal land boundaries so to speak. Also, I’d probably imagine, almost all coastal towns are built out already to the maximum. There is no more land to build more housing. Basically, they have no vacancy.

I am curious about the number of ghost houses and second vacation or investment homes here in Laguna. They displace actual real families, couples and singles from living here. Effectively, these empty houses and apartments reduce the availability of units.

I understand there is a legal state mandate to supply low-rent units here in Laguna.

As with any added housing, at this point, with no vacancy or empty available land, that will require tearing down some kind of housing and replacing it with multiple units of housing.

How about this? Don’t get mad at me, it’s just floating an idea, OK?

How about the many hotels and motels in town work with the City, each fork over and remodel a couple of rooms for permanent occupancy? For low-income local seniors for example. Move in single people who actually don’t need a big house or apartment.

As for the ghost homes that nobody lives in, and owned by LLC and Investment Groups—how about a City requirement that these homes and apartments be rented out—no more empty Ghost homes and apartments.

Lani Allen, Laguna Beach