Letter: How Desperate is Village Laguna?

Share this:

Village Laguna has had a stranglehold on Laguna City Council for many years. Three current members were supported and financed by them to get elected. Three is the magic number to get anything passed or denied in City Council. Village Laguna and their lackeys are responsible for the mess that the city is in right now and the number of outsiders seeking election is a direct result of their mismanagement.

I find it hilarious that Toni Iseman, the only one of the current three up for election, has all of a sudden decided to do something about the issues that the new candidates have put forth. In her 20 years on the council she could have stepped up anytime with these issues. But it wasn’t Village Laguna’s agenda, so no thought was given. Peter Blake was the first one to speak about the homeless and how we have a serious problem here. The current city council has done absolutely nothing to enforce our laws and get rid of the problem. They have kowtowed to the ACLU and not allowed our police to do their jobs. Now all of a sudden Toni is calling for steps to deal with the homeless, including keeping the ASL open all day. Wait–wasn’t that another candidate’s idea? Oh righ –it was. Peter is also calling for cleaning up the permit process to make it resident-friendly and to reform the design review process to actually allow people to build the homes they want. And magically Toni is now calling for the same thing. Ann Christoph, the other Village Laguna candidate, is saying essentially the same thing. Wasn’t she also on the City Council and could have done something?

Toni – where have you been for the last 20 years? And you want us to give you another term? To do what? More of Village Laguna’s bidding and keep Laguna in the mess that it’s in?

Vote for Peter Blake–the man who actually had the ideas and will make sure they are followed through on.

Jeanette Huber, Laguna Beach