Letter: Hypocrisy at Main Beach Rally

After reading the Indy’s article about the rally on Main Beach against the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v Wade I get really sad. These people are protesting that a woman should have the right to control her body—“my body, my choice”. Yet these same people were the ones telling us that we had no choice and had to get the vaccine. So, I guess “my body, my choice” only is applicable for issues that they are for. No matter where you stand on the issue of abortion, I’m sad that they don’t see that it should apply to any issue for a woman’s body or for that matter a man’s body. How do they not see the hypocrisy of what they are protesting? You can’t have it both ways. Forcing someone to have a vaccine with no choice or not allowing someone the choice to have an abortion which they say is a constitutional right. So what is it?

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach