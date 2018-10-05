Letter: Hypocrisy, Pure and Simple

Share this:

This is in response to the letter by Mr. David Raber regarding Village Laguna.

The irony of his letter is that it is not at all about Village Laguna. His first paragraph negates the rest of the entire article. He is upset that those we disagree with have to be made into villains. Then he proceeds to claim that the president, whom he obviously disagrees with, is a villain since he disagrees with CNN. Yes, as he says, “It is unfortunate to see the spread of accusations that paints a group or class as villains.” And yet the hypocrisy is that he does exactly that in his first paragraph. How blind can you be not to see the pure and simple hypocrisy of this statement? If you want discussion, open your eyes and discuss things and set an example of how to disagree in a civilized manner. Mr. Raber says it himself—“Can’t we all just address the issues without villainizing those we disagree with?”

Julie Ross, Laguna Beach