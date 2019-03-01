Letter: Ignore Fear-mongering about View Preservation

Share this:

Some homes have spectacular panoramic sunset ocean views, some have the drama of the coves and cliffs, some folks have equally breathtaking views of our town and hillsides. All views are precious—to be appreciated and respected. Laguna is a city of views, and that is really our heritage. But in all of this discussion of views, protection of views/rights of homeowners, it is critical that we continue to respect our neighbors and their views in keeping our own view protected. This has been a debated topic and will continue to be.

Years ago, Village Laguna began to vocally defend the rights of eucalyptus/trees over the right to a view. In fact, Ms. Christoph (who was on the city council) and Mr. Grossman wrote a useless ordinance that had no teeth in making sure protection of view was impossible. It only added to the strife. Finally, strong-minded and persistent citizens managed to create a more equitable ordinance (although it is an expensive process) to rectify this inequity—remember Save Laguna Views. Perhaps we all remembered this, as we voted as we did.

Many of us have noticed what appears to be campaigning for the 2020 election. Meetings at Montage, activities at the little street park in South Laguna, having Mr. Whalen’s Meet the Mayor at the home of Village Laguna’s President, etc. Very interesting.

What we do as a city is important to our future as well as our tax base, which allows us to improve and enhance our city. Letting developers go wild may not be possible, as the Coastal Commission is a factor in the equation, we have ordinance on height limitations, and of course the View Equity ordinance can all play an important part as we keep an eye on the future. All of these and the voice of the citizens can mitigate such a destruction to our heritage. But what is more important is bringing our city together and all of us enjoying what we have that is so unique—that is why we bought our homes where we did. We should not create chaos, speculate to create fear, spread fake news (such an awful term) and try tactics of other leaders in this country or the world who use them to gain power.

Ganka Brown, Laguna Beach