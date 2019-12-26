Letter: In Response to ‘A Tale of a Girl, a Garden, and an Elf’

Share this:

Thank you, Tom Osborne, for recommending the children’s book “Alani and the Giant Kelp Elf.”

Not only is the message an important one to share with my grandchildren, but they were thrilled to see their friend, the South Laguna Community Garden Park elf, as one of the characters. Blake and Brooklyn have grown up watching the garden and it’s elf grow. They are just two of the many Lagunans of all ages that regularly visit and enjoy the community-built sanctuary of the garden. This book helps teach children that the hard work of preservation is vital and rewarding.

Mary Ives, Laguna Beach