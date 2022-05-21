Letter: In Response To Billy Fried’s “We Can’t Handle The Truth” Column

I don’t know if we can’t handle the truth, as Billy Fried states, but I do know he sure can’t. His column reads like one toxic false accusation after another and one outright lie after another. He speaks of “frothers in residence” and click-baiting, but as the spewing columnist in residence at the Indy, I suggest he should learn how to use a mirror.

He claims the Council never put forth an intention of move the library. Tell that to Peter Blake who openly spoke about doing just that—and even voted in favor of it. Read the preliminary lease agreement attached to the publicly posted Staff Report, Clauses No. 9 and No. 14—they specifically and blatantly state that after three years, the site could be considered for a parking lot. But Billy will have none of that! (Where I come from, that’s called lying by omission.)

I sincerely wonder where Fried dredges up his “facts.” He claims we have a working infrastructure. Really? How’s that sewer renovation going? Any more ocean spills lately? He says we have less traffic than many other tourist destinations. He must be comparing us to Disneyland—if 6.5 million visitors a year for a town of just 23,000 people isn’t too much, what is? (Well, since Fried runs a tourist business, apparently it’s impossible to have too many tourists. Definitely, pave the library, put up a parking lot.) And he says we are bike friendly. Has he ridden a bike on Coast Highway? That’s delusional to think that the city is bike friendly because it’s not. Certainly not the canyon.

And he claims there isn’t a single large-scale development on the horizon. Then I guess his horizons don’t extend to the Dornin “affordable” apartment monstrosity in the canyon that we got sold a bill of goods on. And then there’s the 400+ seat Mozambique dinner theater that’s on the books to come up after the elections. And the Sweetwater complex on South Coast Highway. Plus the Red Dragon remodel that will create a parking nightmare for the entire neighborhood. Not to mention Mo Honarkar’s projects in the wings—a Holiday Inn redo and Museum Hotel—what’s he thinking??

There’s a lot of biased false information and intentional maligning going on here to satisfy Billy’s Laguna Businesses First, Laguna Residents Last narrative. Billy, you are the one who can’t handle the truth. Try it on for a change.

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach