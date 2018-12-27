Letter: In Response to Michael Ray’s “The Attack on Young Families”

Share this:

Perhaps some of what Michael Ray says is uncomfortably true, but he fails to state the underlying cause of the reason young California families can no longer afford to buy a home in Laguna or almost anywhere in California without it being a tremendous financial burden. For that you can thank Proposition 13, the tax reform measure passed in 1978. It hurts local communities, schools, and infrastructure, and also carries the unfair burden of high property taxes for new, less wealthy homebuyers.

In a nutshell, Prop 13 set the tax rate at 1 percent (no more than 2 percent per year) and it changed the way California assesses property. Assessments are now based on purchase price, rather than on current market value. It’s a boon for older homeowners who have hung onto their property for a long time, but it’s a burden for young families buying homes at greatly inflated prices.

We pay less than half the amount of taxes our son pays in Marin County, and our home in Laguna is worth three times the value of his! Is it time to change Prop 13? It means looking at Prop 13 with an eye toward addressing inequities in the system. Suggestions anyone? This tax reform measure that brought relief to our generation should not bury future generations in debt.

By the way, Michael Ray, as seniors, we do care in Laguna. We object to your mean-spirited ageism in order to promote your own pro-development Liberate Laguna agenda.

Preserve and protect our village.

Charlotte and Alex Masarik, Laguna Beach