Letter: In support of NCC’s affordable housing project 

I cannot support the Village Laguna petition against the Neighborhood Congregational Church affordable housing project. And here is why.

No affordable housing has been approved in Laguna Beach for almost 25 years. The last affordable project was “Alice Court” on 450 Glenneyre. All the same fears of crime, congestion, parking, building mass were cited by opponents of that project. The project was approved and built, and none of those fears materialized. Related Companies (the same developer as the NCC site) built it and did a great job. It is well managed. The project provided 27 units of much-needed “workforce housing.” I know this to be true. I was the architect. I bet many of you didn’t even know it was “affordable housing?”

This NCC project is not “homeless housing” contrary to the fear-mongering currently being perpetuated by Village Laguna. It is “workforce housing.” Housing for the first responders, teachers, waiters, cashiers, store clerks and service workers in town. The people that wait on you at your restaurants. The bank teller you talk to when you go to the bank. The clerk at your local pharmacy. The new teacher just getting started at the local school. The local artist. We need these people to live in our town. Providing workforce housing accomplishes this. They may not have six figure incomes, but they are still vital part of our community.

SB4 is a California state law that allows affordable housing to be built on church sites “by right.” That means without local governmental approval. It was a necessary law that prevented local jurisdictions from blocking much-needed affordable housing from being built on sites owned by charitable church organizations. Like it or not, Laguna Beach has no legal recourse here to stop this project from being built. It’s a fact. State law prohibits any local jurisdiction from blocking it. If LB tries to stop it, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and the State Attorney General will file a lawsuit against the city quickly, and the city will surely lose. It will cost the city dearly.

Supporting this project is simply the “Right thing to do.” Before signing this petition, ask yourself these questions. Can my children afford to live in Laguna Beach without my financial assistance? Do I want local artists to actually live in Laguna Beach? Shouldn’t I welcome working-class people in Laguna Beach? What are the real socio-economic ramifications if I exclude them from our town?

I am not the architect for this NCC project. I have no vested interest in this project other than my conscience to do the right thing and support it.

Eric Zuziak, Laguna Beach