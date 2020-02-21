Letter: In Support of the Honarkars’ Efforts

Share this:

I support the reasonable and progressive efforts by the Laguna Beach Company (i.e. the Honarkars) to move Laguna Beach forward. In 2020, I believe “Saving Laguna” should involve significant renovation and reconstruction of the buildings and amenities that will keep Laguna Beach the attractive magnet it has always been for residents, tourists and investors.

To me (and I am a homeowner) Laguna Beach, is increasingly looking old and out of touch. There are too many storefronts empty, especially onCoast Highway and near it. This is dangerous for our future since Coast Highway is the defining first impression of our community.

We bought our house in 2013 and rebuilt it with great care to stay within the concept of its architecture respecting its uniqueness in every way. We moved into this home permanently in 2018. We value the community and support local businesses.

Moving from the Midwest, we have many visitors who say the existing hotels, built long ago, have walls too thin that allow lots of noise. They don’t like the 1950s feel and vibe. So they prefer the Monarch Beach Resort, and the Ritz-Carlton…both of Dana Point. They also prefer the Marriott Suites near Pelican Hill. Why should we lose this income? Laguna Beach Company’s plans can solve this.

I believe the Honarkars have that same commitment to the progress of Laguna Beach within its rich heritage. They are local. They get this. I support their concepts and commitment to renovate the Hotel Laguna and create a new Cleo Hotel on its current site.

The views the ocean homeowners have invested in should certainly be preserved, but the opinions of renters do not deserve the same rights in my view. They do not have enough “skin in the game.”

I feel Laguna Beach should be thankful and grateful for local residents like the Honarkars, with civic and financial investment in the town’s future. Laguna Beach authorities should move more quickly to seriously consider and approve their moves forward for our town. Please, do not give up.

Our signature Hotel Laguna sits closed as a monument to obsolescence, with its beautiful architecture, and right across the street from the thriving Nick’s where people, daily, observe that lack of communal vitality to re-energize the hotel right in their face.

Please press on with all efforts to improve Laguna Beach…or this town could become a relic of the past soon. That is not “Saving Laguna,” that is letting it die…and no one wants that. The Honarkars have my support.

Janis Murray, Laguna Beach