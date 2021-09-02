Letter: Indy Polls

Surveys are an interesting way to try to assess opinions on various topics, be it religion, politics, or fashion. But the problem and limitations is the system used to gather the information, how accurate it is, who is behind it, and who puts the results together. With that in mind, I finally participated in the one that the Laguna Beach Independent had on the censuring of Councilmember George Weiss. I know what I voted; I watched the results. Then it occurred to me – how air tight was this venue to accurately reflect the votes. So a friend of mine used their different devices to vote. Turned out that they could vote three times. It was only with one of the Apple devices that the system caught them trying to vote twice.

So then what is the point of this whole thing, if it isn’t accurate nor does it stop anyone from using different devices including going to the library and using their friends. What did this past poll on Mr. Weiss really say? To me it said all of his friends voted once, maybe three times. Is that accurate? I have always made it a point to ask Village Laguna to be more transparent and to my disappointment it has not been very often. In fact I can’t remember a time when they were. So my inclination is not to believe this vote or some of the other polls that the Indy has put forth in their publication. Most of us are aware of the relationship between the Indy and Village Laguna anyway—so who is being fooled—not me.

Ganka Brown, Laguna Beach