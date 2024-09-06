Letter” Innocent mistakes or a troubling pattern?

In a letter to the editor in the Indy on Aug. 16, titled “Would It Surprise You?” we learn that when the city’s audit committee reported to the city council on the 2022 financial statements, they made statements that were in error. We further learned that ten days before the audit committee report, the 2023 audited financial statements that definitively refuted those conclusions were delivered to the city. We learned that the man of many titles, including chief financial officer, finance director, assistant city manager and acting city manager, would have received those statements, should have read them and therefore would have known that the statements made by the audit committee chair to the council were erroneous. Yet he sat on the dais and said nothing.

In another letter in the Aug. 23 Indy edition, “City Hall: A Theater of Peculiar Events and Concerning Discrepancies,” we find that the man of many titles made numerous erroneous, inconsistent, contradictory and discrepant statements in connection with a request for proposal for a new audit firm. Some will say these are just mistakes—everyone makes them, and there is nothing to be concerned about. Others look at this and see a troubling pattern of erroneous and inconsistent statements about important decisions and actions. But innocent mistakes or a troubling pattern, these actions were not taken by a junior staff member. A high-level member of city management did them.

Concerning this, there is no discussion of the breakdown that allowed these things to happen in the first place and what actions have been taken to ensure they won’t happen again.

Paraphrasing, our auditors tell us that a material weakness is where there is a reasonable possibility that something, or a series of things, may cause a material misstatement (a big mistake) that will not be prevented or detected and corrected on a timely basis. Whether these actions rise to the level of being material (big), one can see how their very existence might cause someone to conclude that something big that we don’t want to happen, could happen, and it might not be stopped or discovered and fixed until much later.

Mark Marriner, Laguna Beach