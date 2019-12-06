Letter: Inspired by Mindy Hawkins’ Story

Share this:

The news often makes me cry these days, but Donna Furey’s story about Mindy Hawkins,”The Value of Perspective,” moved me to tears not only from sadness but from beauty, even more. Mrs. Hawkins’ students are so fortunate to have her as a teacher, and how inspirational it is to see the young people wanting to know more and do more outside their own culture.

The story of the Nepalese girls wanting to go to school in America and not being able to believe that our students could be unhappy or violent when they have so many opportunities and privileges—that just tore me up.

Mrs. Hawkins is so clear-eyed about how much change is and isn’t possible, and yet she and the students keep going back. I’d like to know what organizations I can make my small donations to, at her recommendation.

Stephanie Cook, Las Vegas, Nevada